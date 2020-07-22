Global  
 

Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools Reopening
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools Reopening

Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools Reopening

Citing surging COVID-19 cases, the president announced he was canceling his acceptance speech event in Jacksonville.

Natalie Brand reports from the White House.

(7-23-20)

