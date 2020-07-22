Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools Reopening
Citing surging COVID-19 cases, the president announced he was canceling his acceptance speech event in Jacksonville.
Natalie Brand reports from the White House.
(7-23-20)
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For SchoolsRepublicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call.
Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic.
This..
Trump campaign officials confident RNC will be secure, despite sheriff's warningThe Trump campaign today downplaying security concerns for next month's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville.
