Chiefs GM Veach shares favorite play from Super Bowl LIV
Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has a favorite play from the Super Bowl, but it may not be the one you think.
It wasn't "Jet-Chip-Wasp" nor was it a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass.
It wasn't Mahomes' touchdown run either.
Nick Jacobs RT @41actionnews: It wasn't Jet-Chip-Wasp, so what was the architect of the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title's favorite play? @mickshaffer @… 6 days ago
41 Action News It wasn't Jet-Chip-Wasp, so what was the architect of the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title's favorite play?… https://t.co/kRJBb4jrLF 6 days ago
Chiefs trying to build a dynastyOutside of Chiefs Kingdom, the team has been called arrogant and cocky for their expectation coming off of their Super Bowl LIV win.
Chiefs GM Veach sees positive, negative in elimination of preseason gamesNFL preseason games have been eliminated for 2020. Veteran players love it, but constructing a roster just got tougher for the Chiefs' Brett Veach and all other NFL general managers.
Toddler reacts to J-Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performanceThis family was gathered around the television celebrating the great American tradition of watching the Super Bowl, when the infamous halftime show started with special guests Jennifer Lopez and..