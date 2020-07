Families are calling on the state to better monitor infection control practices inside Florida nursing homes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says more incident control teams heading to Florida nursing homes

FAMILIES ARE PLEADING FORBETTER COVID PRACTICES INSIDEFLORIDA NURSING HOMES.

A CALLTO ACTION - AS THE GOVERNORSAYS HE WILL SEND A TEAM BACKOUT TO EVERY FACILITY ACROSSTHE STATE.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S DEREK LOWE SPOKE WITH ONEFAMILY DEMANDINGACCOUNTABILITY AFTERDEVASTATING LOSS< THE FAMILY WE SPOKE WITHSAYS THEIR 89 YEAR OLD LOVEDONE CONTRACTED COVID 19 INSIDEOF A VERO BEACH NURSING HOMEAND PASSED AWAY WITHIN AMATTER OF DAYS.

PKG: CINDYASPROMONTE 54:10 A SECOND(WAVE OF INCIDENT MANAGEMENTTEAMS) IS A LITTLE BIT TOOLATE FOR MY MOTHER-IN-LAW ANDFOR THE OTHER PEOPLE THAT HAVEDIED IN THERE OR MAY DIE INTHERE.

CINDY ASPROMONTE ANDHER HUSBAND TOM ARE CALLING ONTHE STATE TO MAKE SUREPATIENTS ARE PROPERLYPROTECTED.

TOM ASPROMONTE,MOTHER DIED FROM COVID 1958:49 THESE PLACES NEED MORESTRINGENT WATCHMEN GOING INTHERE AND CHECKING THESE PLACESOUT.

TOM SAYS HIS MOTHERCARMELLA CONTRACTED THECORONAVIRUS FROM INSIDE ANURSING HOME ON A SUNDAY.

ANDBY FRIDAY NIGHT SHE WAS GONE.MELISSA SCHWANKEY, MOTHER ISINSIDE NURSING HOME WITHCORONAVIRUS 24:40 A LOT OFTHESE PEOPLE HAVE NO FAMILY.THIS NURSING STAFF, THAT'S WHOTHEY RELY ON.

MELISSA SCHWANKEYAND HER SISTER LAURA SAY THEIRMOTHER ALSO CONTRACTED COVID19 INSIDE A LONG TERM CAREFACILITY.

THEY SAY EVEN BETTERINFECTION CONTROL PRACTICESNEEDED.

DESANTIS, GOVERNOR OFFLORIDA WE DID THIS AT THEBEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC.

WEWERE ABLE TO HELP RECTIFY SOMEPOOR PRACTICES AND WE'RE GOINGTO DO IT AGAIN JUST TO MAKESURE THAT WE'RE DOING THE BESTTHAT WE CAN.

GOVERNOR DESANTISSAYS HE IS WORKING WITH THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDEPOINT OF CARE TESTING FORHEALTH CARE WORKERS.

HE SAYSIF THAT CAN BE DONE AND WITHQUICK RESULTS, IT MAY HELP INTERMS OF VISITATION INTO SOMEOF THESE LONG TERM CAREFACILITIES, SOMETHING THATHASNT BEEN POSSIBLE SINCEMARCH.

REPORTING IN VEROBEACH, IM DEREK LOWE, WTPVNC5/ FOX 29 NEWS.