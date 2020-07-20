Proof that J.Lo really is aging backwards: comparing her 20s to her 50s

Protect Your Home from the Ever-Changing Wisconsin WeatherIf you've lived in Wisconsin for any period of time, you know that our weather is full of extremes. Hot and humid in the summers, cold and icy and snowy in the winters. Those extremes can take a toll..
"I could have died" San Diego pro lacrosse player sends warning after coronavirus scareHe said he wants to send a message to San Diego that the virus is dangerous and he, a young and athletic man who almost lost his life, is proof.
Best Bites: Pineapple Upside Down PancakesLook no further for the best recipe you’ll want in your back pocket next time you need breakfast for a crowd. These Pineapple Upside-Down Pancakes are fool-proof, so simple, and absolutely..