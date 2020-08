The Best Pie in Football?! | Matchday Menus with Adam Richman

Matchday Menus takes us to some of the world’s coolest spots as food and football combine for a mouthwatering combination.In the UK, where there’s football, there is ALWAYS pies.

And in Morecambe, they’d argue they do them better than anyone.

Adam heads to the seaside to create his Morecambe Matchday Menu ahead of their cup tie with Carlisle United, complete with the club’s award-winning pies, as well as local Fish and Chips and Saltmarsh Lamb.