A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

US election: Trump 's deficit to Biden remains at six points

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.

Mayors see President Donald Trump's plans to send federal agents to Chicago, Albuquerque, other U.S. cities as political agenda – not help.

The CDC releases new guidelines for schools reopening, COVID-19 patients. Trump cancels Florida part of GOP convention. Latest news.

45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden will release a video of a conversation with Barack Obama. Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group is putting $15 million toward races in eight states.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised a return to U.S. cooperation in its international relations, while accusing President Donald Trump of..

The former president and vice president released a new video Thursday meant to cast President Trump as unbefitting of the office, while trumpeting the..

USA TODAY asked its opinion contributors to name Joe Biden's best pick for vice president.

Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee