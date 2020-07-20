US election: Trump's deficit to Biden remains at six points

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Who should Joe Biden pick as his vice president? Duckworth? Demings? Harris? Rice?USA TODAY asked its opinion contributors to name Joe Biden's best pick for vice president.
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama and Joe Biden Join Forces in Video Targeting TrumpThe former president and vice president released a new video Thursday meant to cast President Trump as unbefitting of the office, while trumpeting the..
NYTimes.com
Biden Promises US Return to World CooperationDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised a return to U.S. cooperation in its international relations, while accusing President Donald Trump of..
WorldNews
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionJoe Biden will release a video of a conversation with Barack Obama. Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group is putting $15 million toward races in eight states.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Coronavirus updates: CDC releases new guidelines on quarantining, schools reopening; Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP conventionThe CDC releases new guidelines for schools reopening, COVID-19 patients. Trump cancels Florida part of GOP convention. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Mayors see broken trust, political agenda in Trump's surge of federal officers to US citiesMayors see President Donald Trump's plans to send federal agents to Chicago, Albuquerque, other U.S. cities as political agenda – not help.
USATODAY.com
China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closureThe move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources