Over 15 million RTPCR COVID tests performed so far: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24.

He informed, more than 15 million RTPCR COVID tests have been conducted in the country, with over 0.35 million tests being performed per day.

"We have performed over 15 million RTPCR tests so far, and are now performing more than 0.35 million tests per day with a projected quantum of performing 1 million tests per day," Harsh Vardhan said.

"India has so far reported 1.25 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population.

Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas mortality at 2.3%," he further added.