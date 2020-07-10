Over 15 million RTPCR COVID tests performed so far: Harsh Vardhan

Global  
 

Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24.

He informed, more than 15 million RTPCR COVID tests have been conducted in the country, with over 0.35 million tests being performed per day.

"We have performed over 15 million RTPCR tests so far, and are now performing more than 0.35 million tests per day with a projected quantum of performing 1 million tests per day," Harsh Vardhan said.

"India has so far reported 1.25 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population.

Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas mortality at 2.3%," he further added.

Prez Kovind flags off Red Cross Relief Material for flood-affected states [Video]

Prez Kovind flags off Red Cross Relief Material for flood-affected states

The President, Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present at the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Take care of basic precautions: Harsh Vardhan at launch of PNB's CSR campaign against COVID [Video]

Take care of basic precautions: Harsh Vardhan at launch of PNB's CSR campaign against COVID

Union Heath Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on July 20 launched Punjab National Bank's national wide CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) campaign against COVID19 pandemic. With no reduction in corona cases across the nation, this initiative has been taken into action for the betterment of health situation halted due to coronavirus. The Union Health Minister said, "There is no rocket science involved in preventing the disease from entering your body if you take care of the basic precautions which have been emphasised and reiterated time and again. It is only about wearing a mask all time and about keeping a safe distance from others."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid cases, fatality rate & RTPCR tests [Video]

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Covid cases, fatality rate & RTPCR tests

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded PM Modi's leadership in India' fight against Covid-19 pandemic. He said that PM Modi personally monitored the steps that were taken to curb the spread of Covid. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Covid: Government denies ‘community transmission’ as India nears 8 lakh-mark [Video]

Covid: Government denies ‘community transmission’ as India nears 8 lakh-mark

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan denied community transmission in India as the Covid-19 cases nears the 8-lakh mark. Dr Vardhan said India is trying to conduct more tests for Covid-19. “India..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published
Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'India not in community transmission stage' | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'India not in community transmission stage' | Oneindia News

The Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan on July 10 stated that recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63% and mortality rate is just 2.72% in the country right now. “Around 2.7 lakh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published