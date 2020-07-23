Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson

Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs.

During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked staff what they thought ofanti-vaxxers, adding: “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now.

They are nuts, theyare nuts.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts' [Video]

Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that anti-vaxxers are 'nuts', during a visit to a GP surgery in East London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter" [Video]

PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the government would like everyone to get a flu jab this winter in order to protect the NHS, as there is still the threat of a second Covid-19 spike. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Coronavirus will afflict UK until 'the middle of next year', Boris Johnson admits

 Just seven days ago, the prime minister unveiled a plan promising a 'return to normality' by Christmas
Independent

Boris Johnson backs calls for 'summer of weight loss' amid anti-obesity drive

 Boris Johnson has suggested Britons should lose weight this summer as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave of Covid-19 later this year
Independent

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Gambling help paused while NHS battled coronavirus

 Some people played more online slots, poker, casino gaming and virtual sports during lockdown.
BBC News
NHS chef celebrates 50 years of work [Video]

NHS chef celebrates 50 years of work

A 70-year-old chef at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital, Louisa Batista, is celebrating working in the NHS for 50 years and never taking a single sick day. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

On This Day: 24 July 2001

 Musical "My Fair Lady" returned home to the Theatre Royal on London's Drury Lane. (July 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: England's poorest areas suffered more than twice as many deaths as richest, analysis shows

 London hit by far the hardest, with 141.8 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000 residents – 30 per cent higher than North West, the next worst
Independent

Park Royal fire: About 80 firefighters tackle 'severe' blaze affecting bakery and restaurant in west London

 London Fire Brigade receives more than 50 calls about massive blaze
Independent
Three teenagers hurt in north London shooting [Video]

Three teenagers hurt in north London shooting

A 19-year-old man was left in a critical condition and two 15-year-old boyswere seriously injured in a shooting in north London. Scotland Yard said thegunmen are believed to have arrived at the scene in the Broadwater Farmestate, in Tottenham, in a car before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sue251161

Sue W 😷 "All these #antivaxxers are nuts". Well, that is something both #Boris and I can agree on here. They are absolute… https://t.co/cYg0tvlN43 30 seconds ago

Town2K

Michael Townsend RT @guardian: Boris Johnson says 'anti-vaxxers are nuts' https://t.co/SAo9ZyY12v 44 seconds ago

BrianPr00657335

Brian Priestley RT @Channel4News: “There's all these anti-vaxxers now, aren't there? They are nuts.” Boris Johnson criticises the anti-vaxx movement - who… 48 seconds ago

LordCl18318118

Lord Springfield Coronavirus: 'All these anti-vaxxers' are 'nuts', Boris Johnson says, as he warns of 'tough times ahead' https://t.co/obMt2NwiHj 49 seconds ago

AlanAlboro

Choppy Water ⛔️Stay Safe⛔️ “Anti-vaxxers”. Sounds like a Trump phrase! #Boris Johnson says 'anti-vaxxers are nuts' https://t.co/DZzemWtJgb 2 minutes ago

adam_jameson21

Adam Jameson RT @SkyNewsBreak: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says on opponents of COVID-19 vaccination: anti-vaxxers "they are nuts” 2 minutes ago

VengoDiMongo

Andrea Porta RT @SkyNews: The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has hit out at opponents of vaccines, telling nurses at a GP surgery in London: "There's all… 3 minutes ago

Channel4News

Channel 4 News “There's all these anti-vaxxers now, aren't there? They are nuts.” Boris Johnson criticises the anti-vaxx movement… https://t.co/forYLWRo96 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers 'Are Nuts' [Video]

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers 'Are Nuts'

Boris Johnson Says Anti-Vaxxers 'Are Nuts'

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published
Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth [Video]

Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray during a visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of the Union in the coronavirus crisis recovery. The visit comes as Mr Johnson..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:39Published
Boris Johnson’s dramatic year in No 10 [Video]

Boris Johnson’s dramatic year in No 10

Boris Johnson has endured a more turbulent first year as Prime Minister thanmany of his predecessors. We look at some of the memorable moments of hisfirst 12 months in office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published