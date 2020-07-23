Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts'
PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter"
Coronavirus will afflict UK until 'the middle of next year', Boris Johnson admitsJust seven days ago, the prime minister unveiled a plan promising a 'return to normality' by Christmas
Independent
Boris Johnson backs calls for 'summer of weight loss' amid anti-obesity driveBoris Johnson has suggested Britons should lose weight this summer as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave of Covid-19 later this year
Independent
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Gambling help paused while NHS battled coronavirusSome people played more online slots, poker, casino gaming and virtual sports during lockdown.
BBC News
NHS chef celebrates 50 years of work
London Capital of the United Kingdom
On This Day: 24 July 2001Musical "My Fair Lady" returned home to the Theatre Royal on London's Drury Lane. (July 24)
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: England's poorest areas suffered more than twice as many deaths as richest, analysis showsLondon hit by far the hardest, with 141.8 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000 residents – 30 per cent higher than North West, the next worst
Independent
Park Royal fire: About 80 firefighters tackle 'severe' blaze affecting bakery and restaurant in west LondonLondon Fire Brigade receives more than 50 calls about massive blaze
Independent
Three teenagers hurt in north London shooting
