Villages evacuated in southern Greece as large wildfire sweeps through area
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Villages evacuated in southern Greece as large wildfire sweeps through area
Villages evacuated in southern Greece as large wildfire sweeps through area
Greece

Greece wildfires rage out of control

 Locals and tourists have been evacuated as fires continue to rage near the city of Corinth.
BBC News

German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish War

 ATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
WorldNews

Greece firefighters gain ground in wildfire battle

A drop in high winds late Thursday helped firefighters gain ground on a large wildfire in southern...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



