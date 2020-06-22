|
|
Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me s*x tips'
|
Gwyneth Paltrow idolised Rob Lowe's 'cool' wife as a teen: 'She taught me s*x tips'
Gwyneth Paltrow didn't hold anything back during a chat with her old friend Rob Lowe for his podcast, revealing his wife taught her all about oral s*x.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gwyneth Paltrow 'so much happier' now she's older
Gwyneth Paltrow is "so much happier" now she is older but she thinks it is important for people to experience the "insecurity" of their younger years too.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:13Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe go way back. In fact, the 56-year-old actor has known the 47-year-old...
E! Online - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources