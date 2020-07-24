The video filmed today on July 24 shows fireworks being set off in front of the US consulate in Chengdu, southern China.

Chinese citizens set off fireworks in front of US consulate in Chengdu

Many curious residents gather around the US consulate to watch the incident unfold.

On the morning of July 24, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China notified the US embassy that China has decided to revoke the license for the establishment and operation of the US consulate in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the consulate to stop all business and activities.

On the afternoon of July 24, some people set off firecrackers in front of the US consulate in Chengdu as a celebration.

The video was provided by local media.