Southwest and American crack down on mask policy
Southwest and American Airlines are cracking down on their mask policies. Starting next week, having a medical condition will no longer exempt passengers from having to wear face coverings.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STARTING NEXT WEEK-- HAVING AMEDICAL CONDITION WILL NOLONGER EXEMPT PASSENGERS FROMHAVING TO WEAR A FACE COVERING.BOTH AIRLINES SAY - THERE HAVEBEEN TOO MANY CUSTOMERS TAKINGADVANTAGE OF THE EXCEPTION--PASSENGERS IN UNCOMFORTABLEPOSITIONS.NOW ONLY PASSENGERS UNDER TWOYEARS OLD WILL BE EXEMPT FROMTHE RULE.PASSENGERS WILL STILL BEALLOWED TO REMOVE THEIR MASKWHILE EATING OR DRINKING.SINCE A LOT OF STUDENTS WILLKICK OFF THE SCHOOL YEAR -





