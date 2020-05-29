Staying Connected to Your Financial Representative During Uncertain Times

Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate a collection of 28 days of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions.

The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home.

Erika's Recipe for delicious Flour-less Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Ingredients 1 cup nut butter of choice ¼ cup maple sugar 1 large egg 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup chocolate chips Directions 1.

Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper .

2.

In a stand mixer , with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.

3.

Fold in chocolate chips.

4.

Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.

5.

Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them).

6.

Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with how cocoa or almond milk!

Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

For more recipes and information visit trailtohealth.com.

You can buy her new cookbook at your local bookstore, or on Amazon!