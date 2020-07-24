Global  
 

PC Harper's widow 'immensely disappointed' with verdict
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:56s - Published
PC Andrew Harper's widow Lissie has said that she is 'immensely disappointed' with the manslaughter verdict given today.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Greg Fell: Face coverings do not replace need for distance [Video]

Greg Fell: Face coverings do not replace need for distance

The Sheffield Director of Public Health, Greg Fell, explains how masks do not replace the need of social distancing and washing hands. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
PC Harper: CPS confirms three men convicted of manslaughter [Video]

PC Harper: CPS confirms three men convicted of manslaughter

The Crown Prosecution Service confirms that three teenagers have been found guilty of killing PC Andre Harper and have been convicted of manslaughter. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Portland Protesters launch fireworks at federal courthouse [Video]

Portland Protesters launch fireworks at federal courthouse

Anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon launch fireworks at the federal courthouse in the city. The federal agents deployed by President Trump fire tear gas to try and disperse the crowds. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts' [Video]

Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that anti-vaxxers are 'nuts', during a visit to a GP surgery in East London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

