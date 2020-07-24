PC Harper's widow 'immensely disappointed' with verdict

The Sheffield Director of Public Health, Greg Fell, explains how masks do not replace the need of social distancing and washing hands.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirms that three teenagers have been found guilty of killing PC Andre Harper and have been convicted of manslaughter.
Anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon launch fireworks at the federal courthouse in the city. The federal agents deployed by President Trump fire tear gas to try and disperse the crowds.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that anti-vaxxers are 'nuts', during a visit to a GP surgery in East London.
Alexander Czulowski RT @SkyNews: "Utterly shocked and appalled" - PC Andrew Harper's widow Lissie Harper says she feels "immensely disappointed" at the manslau… 5 seconds ago