Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democrats Calling Out Culture Of Sexism On Capitol HIll
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Democrats Calling Out Culture Of Sexism On Capitol HIll

Democrats Calling Out Culture Of Sexism On Capitol HIll

Ed Ok'Keefe says it stems from a confrontation between Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Florida Rep.

Ted Yoho.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iKNOW_Politics

iKNOW Politics Over a dozen #USA House Reps took to the House floor yesterday to call out a “culture” of #sexism in Congress follo… https://t.co/DWG9cmkkSb 4 hours ago

JulieKashen

Julie Kashen .@RepAOC calling out the "culture of sexism" in the House of Representatives: 1/ https://t.co/CvD6o79gfS 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order [Video]

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order

According to CNN, at least 13 people were arrested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
North Capitol Hill Neighborhood Hosts Police Cookout [Video]

North Capitol Hill Neighborhood Hosts Police Cookout

The neighborhood hosted a cookout for Denver Police District 6.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published
What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone' [Video]

What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 03:05Published