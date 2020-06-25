Democrats Calling Out Culture Of Sexism On Capitol HIll
Ed Ok'Keefe says it stems from a confrontation between Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Florida Rep.
Ted Yoho.
iKNOW Politics Over a dozen #USA House Reps took to the House floor yesterday to call out a “culture” of #sexism in Congress follo… https://t.co/DWG9cmkkSb 4 hours ago
Julie Kashen .@RepAOC calling out the "culture of sexism" in the House of Representatives: 1/ https://t.co/CvD6o79gfS 1 day ago
Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency OrderAccording to CNN, at least 13 people were arrested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area on Wednesday.
North Capitol Hill Neighborhood Hosts Police CookoutThe neighborhood hosted a cookout for Denver Police District 6.
What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's..