Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’ Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed on Thursday that he has received a number of threats since becoming a public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His disclosure comes after President Donald Trump made public comments characterizing Fauci as an “alarmist.” Fauci said the threats are completely different than what he experienced during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Hill' The hate he is receiving now is “a magnitude different,” with “serious threats” being made against his wife and daughters.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Hill' Some of the threats have been so alarming that Fauci and his family have been assigned security.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'The Hill'

