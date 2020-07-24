Doctor Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’

Doctor Anthony Fauci revealed on Thursday that he has received a number of threats since becoming a public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Anthony Fauci American immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci first-pitch baseball card breaks Topps record for sales in just 24 hours It was on sale for just 24 hours at $9.99, but Topps said that a limited edition Anthony Fauci baseball card broke the company record for sales.



USATODAY.com 20 hours ago Fauci explains his flattened curve ball



U.S. top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday, poked fun at himself after he delivered the opening pitch at the start of Major League Baseball's delayed season, that some critics have called a 'flattened curve'. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published on January 1, 1970 Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away



Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, reports CNN. Companies behind potential vaccines have told Fauci "that they would have doses". How many exactly? "Tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions in 2021". Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970