Doctor Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’

U.S. top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday, poked fun at himself after he delivered the opening pitch at the start of Major League Baseball's delayed season, that some critics have called a 'flattened curve'.
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, reports CNN. Companies behind potential vaccines have told Fauci "that they would have doses". How many exactly? "Tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions in 2021".