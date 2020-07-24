Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doctor Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Doctor Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’

Doctor Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’

Doctor Anthony Fauci revealed on Thursday that he has received a number of threats since becoming a public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci first-pitch baseball card breaks Topps record for sales in just 24 hours

 It was on sale for just 24 hours at $9.99, but Topps said that a limited edition Anthony Fauci baseball card broke the company record for sales.
USATODAY.com
Fauci explains his flattened curve ball [Video]

Fauci explains his flattened curve ball

U.S. top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday, poked fun at himself after he delivered the opening pitch at the start of Major League Baseball's delayed season, that some critics have called a 'flattened curve'.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published
Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away [Video]

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, reports CNN. Companies behind potential vaccines have told Fauci "that they would have doses". How many exactly? "Tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions in 2021".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fauci Opens Up About ‘Serious Threats’ He and His Family Have Received

Dr. *Anthony Fauci* got candid in a new interview about disturbing, angry threats he and his family...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Doctor Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’: https://t.co/1YpNO22Q4U #DonaldTrump 20 hours ago

nickeljo50

pennyjo @essenviews Dr Fauci has been blackballed by trump and his slew of degenerates now their threatening Dr Fauci’s fam… https://t.co/2pfvJ2NtWD 3 days ago

LansingsTommy

Thomas Davis Fauci Says He And His Family Have Been Assigned Security Detail Due To ‘Serious Threats’ https://t.co/t3YNeg7D03 vi… https://t.co/tEmBmOkY00 3 days ago

Heather63221385

Incognito aka Fascist Buster RT @Cums_well: Fauci says "serious threats" have been made against him and his family https://t.co/oJE1euI4cH This is BULLSHIT!! Please pro… 3 days ago

MamaTealRose

◟̽◞̽ Mama Teal Rose 🇦🇺 #Louie #OT5 #Troye RT @Hits93Toronto: Anyone sending death threats to a doctor should be stoned. It’s simply unconscionable that anyone would want to harm som… 4 days ago

Hits93Toronto

Hits 93 Toronto Anyone sending death threats to a doctor should be stoned. It’s simply unconscionable that anyone would want to har… https://t.co/U9saw6gA4f 4 days ago

DRoseFitness

Derek Rose Mind & Body Fitness Can you believe this? #fakepresident has GOP terrorist murderers threatening a doctor trying to save lives. Fauci… https://t.co/9Vwg2vtkSq 4 days ago

Cums_well

Lilith Cumswell (™) Fauci says "serious threats" have been made against him and his family https://t.co/oJE1euI4cH This is BULLSHIT!! P… https://t.co/zinr5mtRJO 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’ [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’

Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’ Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed on Thursday that he has received a number of threats since becoming a public figure during the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci Faces ‘Serious Threats’ [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci Faces ‘Serious Threats’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has received “serious threats” against him and his family, after months of giving public health warnings about the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published
Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family

Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals that he and his family have been receiving “serious threats” as one of the public faces of the U.S.’ response to coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published