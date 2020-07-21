Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.

After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?

Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.

From Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Listen back to our exclusive interview with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, as he reflected on an...

