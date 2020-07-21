Global  
 

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:12s
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year [Video]

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win [Video]

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Top Premier League moments of the season - we've picked them, you rank them

 From Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.
BBC News

Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'

 Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
BBC News

Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?

 After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool are champions of England. But who from Jurgen Klopp's Class of 2020 would make your all-time Reds XI?
BBC News

Jordan Henderson Jordan Henderson English association football player

Liverpool captain Henderson named Football Writers' player of the year

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year.
BBC News

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark success

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News

Football Writers' Association Football Writers' Association


News24.com | Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson named FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year...
News24


Jordan Henderson EXCLUSIVE: Full interview as Liverpool captain reflects on Premier League title, sends message to Reds fans and says he's 'not bothered' people still doubt him

Listen back to our exclusive interview with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, as he reflected on an...
talkSPORT

Henderson reacts after winning Football Writers' Association award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of...
Team Talk



