Here's what inside Fenway Park looks like on Opening Day 2020

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend , DUKE.DUKE: HAPPY OPENING DAY.THAT IS THE GOOD NEWS.OPENING DAY IS HERE AND WE ARETALKING REAL BASEBALL, ALBEIT A60 GAME SEASON.THE FIRST THING YOU NOTICE WHENYOU SHOW UP TO THE BALLPARK ISTHIS IS THE WARMEST OPENING DAYI HAVE EVER BEEN TO AT AND WEPARKED, AND OUTSIDE, YOU DON’TFEEL THE BUZZ OF THE FANS.THERE IS NO PEANUTS, NO POPCORN,NO CRACKER JACKS, AND THERE ARENO FANS AT THIS GAME.SOME OTHER DIFFERENCES YOU SEEWHEN YOU ENTER THE BALLPARK --YOU SEE THE DUGOUTS RIGHT THERE?ONLY NINE PLAYERS AND THREECOACHES ALLOWED IN THE MAINDUGOUT AT ONE TIME.THE RED SOX BUILT AUXILIARYDUGOUTS.THOUGH STRETCH FROM THE REALDUGOUT ALMOST TO THE HOME PLATEAREA.SAME THING ON THE VISITORS SIDE.THE LUXURY BOX AREA IS NORMALLYWHERE YOU SEE FANS DURING THEGAME.THOSE ARE PLAYER LOCKER ROOMS.THERE ARE TWO PLAYERS IN EACHLUXURY BOX, SOCIALLY DISTANCED.THEY CHANGE.THERE ARE SHOWERS ON THE FOURTAND FIFTH FLOOR.THEY COME BACK.BASICALLY, THAT IS THE RED SOXCLUBHOUSIF WE COME BACK HERE AND GO OUTTO THE BULLPEN AREA, YOU SEETHERE IS AUXILIARY SEATING OUTTHERE FOR MEMBERS OF THE BULLPENSTAFF, THE BULLPEN CATCHER’S,AND THE EXTRA PICTURES AS WELL.A LOT OF DIFFERENCES HERE ATFENWAY PARK, BUT LIK