'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Dates Pushed to 2021 | THR News

mr sensitive i dont mean to make a scene but somewhere in germany but i cant place it man i hate this part of texas close my eye… https://t.co/yvnH9tsrPN 32 seconds ago

💢 RT @Variety: All the movies that were delayed today: -"Mulan" -"A Quiet Place Part 2" -"Top Gun: Maverick" -"Spider-Man 3" -New "Star Wars… 2 minutes ago

Sue M. LaShomb RT @PokJournal: You're going to have to wait longer to learn more about the sound-sensitive aliens that invaded Pawling, Beacon and New Pal… 8 minutes ago

mr. jimmy Last Night in Soho and A Quiet Place Part II on my birthday next year. Looks like I'll be spending it at the theater! 12 minutes ago

Profq RT @scalzi: Folks, I have real bad news for you about going to the movies in 2020. https://t.co/tnRs84KgIx 14 minutes ago

TechGuySmartBuy Paramount Delays ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ https://t.co/e2HTxcIaWA https://t.co/UNtJxGdZhn 15 minutes ago