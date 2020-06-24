Global  
 

'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Dates Pushed to 2021 | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:35s - Published
'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Dates Pushed to 2021 | THR News

'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Dates Pushed to 2021 | THR News

Paramount is pushing back the release of marquee titles 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' from this year to 2021 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

