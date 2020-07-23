Rapid Coronavirus Tests Expanding In New York City As Some Wait Almost 2 Weeks For Results
Rapid coronavirus tests will be expanded in New York City.
It comes as some residents are waiting nearly two weeks to get their test results.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
