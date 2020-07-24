Things You Didn't Know About Gordon Ramsey

Gordon Ramsay is a famous chef.
His is known for his no-holds-barred persona on popular TV shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "MasterChef."
Business Insider is revealing tidbits even Ramsey's biggest fans may not know.
His favorite fast-food order is a double cheeseburger "animal style" from In-N-Out.
He competes in Ironman competitions.
He almost became a professional soccer player.
Ramsay's personal net worth is reported to be $63 million.
Ramsay never eats airplane food but will snack beforehand.