Things You Didn't Know About Gordon Ramsey
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Gordon Ramsay is a famous chef.

His is known for his no-holds-barred persona on popular TV shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "MasterChef." Business Insider is revealing tidbits even Ramsey's biggest fans may not know.

His favorite fast-food order is a double cheeseburger "animal style" from In-N-Out.

He competes in Ironman competitions.

He almost became a professional soccer player.

Ramsay's personal net worth is reported to be $63 million.

Ramsay never eats airplane food but will snack beforehand.

