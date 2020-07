Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for another season, Disney makes changes to its theatrical release schedule amid the pandemic and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue for invasion of privacy over illegal images that were taken of their young son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fed up with photographers using long lenses and deploying drones...