Prosecutor: Federal agents headed to Milwaukee won't police protests

The U.S. attorney for Milwaukee is stressing that additional federal agents being sent to Milwaukee by President Donald Trump will help local and state law enforcement solve violent crimes, not break up protests.

BUT WE BEGIN WITH A SURGE OFFEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT COMINGTO MILWAUKEE.OUR MARY JO OLASPOKE WITH THE U.S. ATTORNEYWHO SAYS THE OPERATION HERE --WILL NOT LOOK LIKE WHAT'SHAPPENING IN PORTLAND.U-S ATTORNEY MATTHEW KRUEGERSTRESSES THE FEDERAL AGENTSHEADING TO MILWAUKEE....AREáNOT IN RESPONSE TOPROTESTS...BUT RATHER VIOLENTCRIME.U-S ATTORNEY MATTHEWKRUEGER CLEARED THE AIR AROUND"OPERATION LEGEND"--AND ITSEXPANSION TO MILWAUKEE.

"Whatit will be are agents who aretrained investigators who workclosely with state and locallaw enforcement efforts notsupplanting them notovertaking them, but workingclosely with state and localto focus on violent crime."KRUEGER SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN97 HOMICIDES IN THE CITY THISYEAR...ALMOST A 90-PERCENTJUMP FROM THIS TIME LAST YEAR.unusual to have the ATF, DEA,Marshal Service, FBI workingclosely with state and locapartners to help addressviolent crime.

That's not new,that's been successful.

It'spart of how we keep Milwaukeesafe and so this is going tobuild on those efforts.KRUEGER SAID HE WANTED TOCLARIFY THE OPERATION AFTERTHE ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE WHITEHOUSE SPARKED OPPOSITION...SOME WERE WORRIED THE SCENESPLAYING OUT IN PORTLAND WITHCOULD ALSO HAPPEN IN MILWAUKEE"I appreciate the claritythat was provided because thatwas definitely a concern."REGGIE MOORE IS THE DIRECTOROF MILWAUKEE OFFICE OFVIOLENCE PREVENTION.HESUPPORTS HOLDING PEOPLEACCOUNTABLE...BUT ASKS WHEREIS THE DEPLOYMENT OF RESOURCESFOR MENTAL HEALTH...ANDEDUCATION."Our failure overgenerations to do that hasproduced concentrated povertyhas produced schools that areunder resourced to actuallyprovide the education thatfamilies need.

And so, these,these are the results ofviolent policy."MOORE ADDSMILWAUKEE HAS SEEN A DECLINEIN HOMICIDES AND NON-FATALSHOOTINGS BEFORE 2020...THISYEAR THEY SEE AN RISE INFAMILY AND INTIMATE PARTNERVIOLENCE.U-S ATTORNEY KRUEGERSAYS THEY PLAN TO RELEASE MOREINFORMATION ON OPERATIONLEGEND IN THE COMING WEEKS.MJOTMJ4 NEWS.