President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is changing its tune on the Republican National Convention.

RNC cancellation prompts change of tune for Trump Campaign after weeks of pushing in-person event

TURNING TO DECISION 2020- THETRUMP RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGNSCRAMBLING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT'SNEXT.

THATPRESIDENTCANCELATION OF JACKSONVILLEREPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTIONEVENTS.

CAPITOL REPORTERFORREST SAUNDERS FINDS OUTWHAT HAPPENS AFTER FLORIDACASE SURGE PROMPTED THECHANGE.“WE WONT DO A BIG CROWDEDCONVENTION, PER SENOT THE RIGHT TIME FOR THAT”(TRUMP) WITH THE BIG EVENT ABUSTCAMPAIGN STAFF NOW FOCUSING ONCOVID-19 SAFETY.

MEMBERSTRYING TO CHANGE THE R-N-CMESSAGE FROM ONE OF FULL-STEAMAHEAD, EARLIER THIS WEEK&“AMERICA WASNPEOPLE WHO HIDE” &TO THEPRESIDENT CALLING FORCANCELATION AFTER CONSULTIEXPERTS.“THE PRESIDENT SAWALL THE DATA, TALKED TO THEFOLKS AND SAID WETO DO THAT.’I WANT TO MAKESURE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARESAFE./ PRESS SECRETARY HOGANGIDLEY ALSO SAYING THEDECISION ISNSTATE LEADERSHIPGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS STILLHAS THE PRESIDENTDESPITE LOSING THE EVENT ASFLORIDADEATHS RISE.“ITREFERENDUM ON THATREFERENDUM ON THE VIRUS.

ITUNFORESEEN.

ITUNPRECEDENTED” FLORIDADEMOCRATS ARENCOMMISSIONER NIKKI FRIEDTAKING AIM AT DESANTIS &SAYING THE STATE COULD HAVEHANDLED THINGS LIKE THE RNWITH BETTER LEADERSHIP.“IF WEHAD, IN FACT, SHUTDOWN WHEN WEWERE SUPPOSED TOLATER, WE WOULD HAVE HAD THEOPPORTUNITY TO BEAT THISVIRUS” AND THEN THERE ARETHOSE HOPING SOMETHING LIKETHE CONVENTION COULD STILLHAPPEN.“I JUST DONIT(SAB :33) STATE REP.

ANTHONYSABATINI HOPING SOMETHING LIKEAN RNC EVENT IS STILL POSSIBLEBEFORE NOVEMBER.

FLORIDA, HEFEELS, IS READY.

THE GOP INNEED OF THE MOMENTUM BOOST.“ITITREALLY EXCITED.

WE NEED ANEVENT TO BASICALLY CHANNELTHAT STRENGTH AND EXCITEMENT”LL FORREST WHILE TPRESIDENTCANCELED OTHER ELEMENTS OF THERNC ARE STILL HAPPENING.

THEOFFICIAL NOMINATING BUSINESS“WE WONT DO A BIG CROWDEDCONVENTION, PER SENOT THE RIGHT