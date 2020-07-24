The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 week ago The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook The Fugitive Trailer - synopsis: Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) star in this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller from the creator of Most Dangerous Game and co-executive producer of Prison Break, in which an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name, is chased through Los Angeles by the cop who will not rest until he is captured. Directed by Stephen Hopkins starring Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook, Genesis Rodriguez, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Glenn Howerton, Keilani Arellanes release date August 3, 2020 (on Quibi) 0

