Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:58s - Published
The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook

The Fugitive Trailer - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook

The Fugitive Trailer - synopsis: Kiefer Sutherland (24) and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) star in this edge-of-your-seat crime thriller from the creator of Most Dangerous Game and co-executive producer of Prison Break, in which an innocent man on the run, desperate to clear his name, is chased through Los Angeles by the cop who will not rest until he is captured.

Directed by Stephen Hopkins starring Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook, Genesis Rodriguez, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Glenn Howerton, Keilani Arellanes release date August 3, 2020 (on Quibi)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this