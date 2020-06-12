Doctor released from hospital after COVID-19 battle greeted by mariachi band
It was a sendoff to remember for Dr. Vladimir Laroche, who got to leave St.
Mary's Medical Center after a long battle with COVID-19.
500 days of juan 〽️ My grandma just got released today after beating Covid-19 and my family that’s supposed to take care of her couldn’… https://t.co/WzRsNE28ki 2 days ago
terry wray @TPS_Mel Better training for the doctor that had just released this person from a hospital. He had been apprehended… https://t.co/wBTpQkqkHi 3 days ago
Sarah Brown @dennistyler @Carma_2012 @UABNews @BamaTracker @uabmedicine @Hold2LLC Thanks for the info. From what I can gather,… https://t.co/mGNk00XU88 3 days ago
Cedric Francis Reading my digital Bible
My daily Bible reading streak is a constant daily reminder of the day I was released from… https://t.co/bg4uNAgVUw 4 days ago
Tina @tonyrawdin9 @cannotbefussed Who sanctioned it? The only person who can sanction someone being released from hospital is a doctor. 4 days ago
CASPERxGG @ADHDLangston $8,000 in medical bills and ems rides just to be released from the hospital/doctor and never figures out what's wrong 4 days ago
Diana believes the CDC is telling the truth. @glennispatt @rebelmusicteach Grew up in a small town, my mom teaches HS English. After being released from hospita… https://t.co/RBkphHz6Eo 1 week ago
Renae Skarin @django_paris I'm sorry Django. My condolences to you and your family. My uncle has COVID and is just now being r… https://t.co/ZnNow4gkUA 1 week ago
'Covid cases may rise before curve flattens': Ganga Ram Hospital Vice ChairmanAs India unlocks slowly after the Covid induced lockdown, a top doctor from the renowned Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital has warned of a rise in cases in the coming months. Dr. SP Byotra, Vice..