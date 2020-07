23ABC Weather for July 24, 2020

BRANDON MICHAELS WITHYOUR STORM SHIELD FORECAST.THE COMFORTABLE AIR WE WERETREATED TOTHURSDAY IS A THING OF THE PAST.TEMPERATURES HAVE ALREADYCLIMBED FRIDAY, AND WILL STAYHOT FOR THE WEEKEND.IN BAKERSFIELD TEMPERATURES WILLNEAR 100 ON SATURDAY, ANDPASS THE 100 DEGREE MARK ONSUNDAY.THE KERN RIVER VALLEY WILL BE INTHE MID TO UPPER 90S THISWEEKEND, WITH MID 80S IN FRAZIERPARK.TEHACHAPI STAYS IN THE 80SSATURDAY, AND HITS 90 SUNDAY.TEMPERATURES THEN STAY HOTTHROUGH TUESDAY.AWAY FROM HOME, ONE OF THEBIGGEST WEATHERSTORIES OF THE YEAR SO FAR ISSETTING UP.

WHAT IS NOW TROPICALSTORM HANNA IS STRENGTHENINGAS IT HEADS TOWARD TEXAS, ANDLATEST FORECAST HAVE ITMAKING LANDFALL ON SATURDAY ASTHE FIRST HURRICANE OFTHE 2020 ATLANTIC HURRICANESEASON!STILL AHEAD -- WHEN 23 ABC NEWSAT SIX RETURNS... THE