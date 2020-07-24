Historical Commission Votes In Favor Of Removing South Philadelphia Christopher Columbus Statue

Historical Commission Approves Removing Columbus Statue From Marconi PlazaThe art commission will cast a deciding vote next month.
Christopher Columbus statues taken down in two Chicago parksUnder Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s orders, two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park in Little Italy. This comes a week after protests at one of the monuments..
Christopher Columbus statues removed in ChicagoStatues of Christopher Columbus were removed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday morning (July 24), in a bid by the mayor to prevent a repeat of recent clashes between police and protesters.