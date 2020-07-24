Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Historical Commission Votes In Favor Of Removing South Philadelphia Christopher Columbus Statue
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Historical Commission Votes In Favor Of Removing South Philadelphia Christopher Columbus Statue
Greg Argos reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Historical Commission Approves Removing Columbus Statue From Marconi Plaza [Video]

Historical Commission Approves Removing Columbus Statue From Marconi Plaza

The art commission will cast a deciding vote next month.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:55Published
Christopher Columbus statues taken down in two Chicago parks [Video]

Christopher Columbus statues taken down in two Chicago parks

Under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s orders, two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park in Little Italy. This comes a week after protests at one of the monuments..

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:09Published
Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago [Video]

Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago

Statues of Christopher Columbus were removed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday morning (July 24), in a bid by the mayor to prevent a repeat of recent clashes between police and protesters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published