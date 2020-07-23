Red Sox return to Fenway Park, without the crowds
Restaurants opened up outdoor spaces to fans to enjoy food, beverages and life outside Fenway Park, where baseball returned.
Here's what inside Fenway Park looks like on Opening Day 2020Fenway Park won't host fans, and parts of the ballpark normally designed for fans have been transformed into areas where players can social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fenway prepares for a very different Opening DayAn area of Lansdowne Street was turned into a fan zone with outdoor seating so fans can be near the park and hear the game even if they can't be inside.
WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Billboard At Fenway ParkA sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” went up outside Fenway Park in Boston Wednesday. The 254-foot-long billboard is operated by the Red Sox Foundation. A Red Sox spokesperson said “… we..