Coronavirus Unemployment: Will Another Audit Fix the EDD?
Coronavirus Unemployment: Will Another Audit Fix the EDD?

Coronavirus Unemployment: Will Another Audit Fix the EDD?

From catastrophic call center failures to missing unemployment payments, California's Employment Development Department has faced widespread criticism amid the unemployment crisis, and it’s not the first time.

