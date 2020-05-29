Global  
 

CRPF Sub Inspector kills senior, self in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:06s - Published
CRPF Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in Delhi.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday in Lodhi Estate area.

Officials said an argument broke out between SI Karnail Singh (55) and Inspector Dashrath Singh (56).

SI Karnail Singh allegedly killed Inspector Dashrath Singh with his service weapon.

Later, SI Karnail Singh shot himself dead.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir while the Inspector was from Haryana's Rohtak.

Senior officials of paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain reason behind the incident.

