Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra |
Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 05:03s - Published
Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra |

Dil Bechara Review | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi | Mukesh Chhabra |

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in his last screen outing, Dil bechara is love story of Kizie and Manny, two people fighting different type of cancer.

This extraordinary love story of an ordinary couple, explores the funny, thrilling and tragic journey of love life and death.

Dil bechara is directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as a leading lady.

The supporting cast comprises of brilliant actors such as Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid among others.

Saif Ali Khan appears in a special cameo.

Here’s our review of the film.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dil Bechara: The new song, Khulke Jeene Ka, is all about living life to the fullest

There has to be something about the melody of AR Rahman that immediately haunts you. The songs of Dil...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film to release tomorrow

Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film to release tomorrow Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, is all set to release tomorrow on July 23 on Disney...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara promises to be a must-watch!

Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara promises to be a must-watch! Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, which marks the directorial debut of...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

Joy_pure_heart

Joy RT @KomalNahta: Sadly, neither does ‘Dil Bechara’ do justice to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent nor is it a good film. It is dull and de… 15 seconds ago

quarantinedoc1

dr ashish rathore RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #DilBechara audience review: #SushantSinghRajput's dialogues leave fans heartbroken and teary-eyed! #DilBecharaReview… 56 seconds ago

arjun_wahi

Arjun RT @SukanyaVerma: Sushant Singh Rajput's loss hits hard in a film where young people are dealing with their impending deaths. Hearing Susha… 2 minutes ago

spnirmalkumar

Nirmal RT @BOWorldwide: #DilBecharaReview: #SushantSinghRajput Teaches Us How To Live Happily With His Last Film! #DilBechara @DisneyplusHSVIP @s… 4 minutes ago

vasanth95291

vasanth RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #DilBechara movie review: #SushantSinghRajput teaches #SanjanaSanghi and us how to live life to the fullest #DilBechar… 4 minutes ago

ranajoypaul2029

Ranajoy Paul RT @indiaforums: #DilBechara review: The Genius of #SushantSinghRajput needed much more than a Remake! #SanjanaSanghi https://t.co/ZqEH763… 4 minutes ago

bristimonalisa

Dr.Bristi Agarwala RT @thenewsminute: ‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant Singh Rajput puts on his charming best in last film, writes @geetikamantri #DilBecharaRevi… 5 minutes ago

RuhiTewari

Ruhi Tewari RT @ThePrintIndia: Dil Bechara review: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last outing is touching, but needed better writing ThePrint's Madhavi Pothuk… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute to Sushant on 'Dil Bechara' release day [Video]

Sanjana Sanghi pays tribute to Sushant on 'Dil Bechara' release day

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has a special message for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of release of his last film.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:16Published
‘Dil Bechara’ director Mukesh Chhabra still cannot believe Sushant Singh Rajput is no more [Video]

‘Dil Bechara’ director Mukesh Chhabra still cannot believe Sushant Singh Rajput is no more

Mukesh Chhabra still in disbelieve of the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput Hashtags: #SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara #MukeshChhabra

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 14:52Published
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media [Video]

Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media

As Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi gets ready for the release of her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput, she says she doesn’t know what to feel. “It was not supposed to happen like this, in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:36Published