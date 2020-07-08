Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement

Global  
 

Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The filmmaker reached Santa Cruz Police Station on July 27.

Ahead of his arrival to the station he tweeted, “We are here for a blink of an eye.

Pride dissolves in the presence of death.

May we accept our mortality.

This too shall pass.” Police have recorded statements of various Bollywood personalities.

Earlier, Karan Johar's manager was summoned by Mumbai police.

Maharashtra Home minister said that Johar may also be called if needed.

Kangana Ranaut was also asked to record statement by Mumbai police.

On July 21, journalist & film critic Rajeev Masand recorded his statement.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh, among others.

On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case.

Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide.

She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat.

Sushant suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home.

Watch the full video for more details.


