Watch what Sushant Rajput's cousin said on FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu spoke on the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

He levelled several allegations against Rhea.

Speaking on the FIR, Neeraj said that huge amount of money was transferred into Rhea’s account.

He also added that they are demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Patna police has dispatched a team to Mumbai to investigate the matter.

Rhea Chakraborty is also consulting her lawyers.

Rhea’s lawyer was seen leaving her house on July 28.

Yesterday, Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people.

On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case.

Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide.

She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat.

Sushant suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home.

Watch the full video for more details.

