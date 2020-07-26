Sushant Singh Rajput case- Mahesh Bhatt statement recorded by cops
Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as part of their investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Sushant Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement with Mumbai PoliceDirector-Producer Mahesh Bhatt left from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Statements of several..
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statementMahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The filmmaker reached Santa Cruz Police Station on July 27. Ahead of his arrival to the station he tweeted, “We are here..
Sushant case- Kangana, Dharma Productions CEO summoned; Mahesh Bhatt nextThe latest Bollywood celebrities to be summoned by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are actress Kangana Ranaut and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan..