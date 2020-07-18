Sushant death: Cops call Karan Johar's manager, Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing.

Maharashtra's Home minister briefed the media about the latest developments in the case.

Anil Deshmukh revealed that film-maker Mahesh Bhatt will soon be recording his statement with the police.

Also summoned by the investigators are actor Kangana Ranaut and the manager of film-maker Karan Johar.

Deshmukh said that if required, Johar himself may be asked to join the investigation.

Police have sent a summons to Kangana under CrPC Section 175, according to the minister.

She is currently in Manali amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A day earlier, her lawyer had told Hindustan Times that the actor is willing to record her statement via a video link or if a police person visits her residence.

Kangana has said that Sushant was being 'humiliated' and ostracised in the film industry.

He was found dead at his residence on June 14, with police suspecting suicide.

However, some people, like lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, have raised questions about the police's conduct in the case and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation to restore 'public confidence'.