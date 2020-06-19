Douglas County blueberry farm working to isolate coronavirus outbreak

Begin with kezi 9 news reporter evita garza... who gives us an update on that coronavirus outbreak at norris farms... a blueberry farm 15 miles north west of roseburg.

She shows us how public health officials are helping the facility control the spread.

It only a few weeks into blueberry season for oregon& and norris farms is already off to a rough start.

They are in the middle of a covid-19 outbreak& with 22 positive cases.

00:10 bob dannenhoffer: this is a mixture of family members and employees.

Most of them are people working at the farm?

Public health officer bob dannenhoffer says they believe the infection came from out of state.

He says norris farms hires seasonal workers each year ...and those workers brought the virus with them.?some of those people that they hired from around the country came in having been exposed to the disease.

Spokesman gage thompson told me that they saw their first cases on june 25th& and they shut down the facility for 24 hours to clean.

Since then, theye tested nearly 400 people& and he said theye taking extra steps to keep their employees safe.?they did a lot of testing along the way and theye done a great job at separating people?

00:53 evita:?with yesterday 20 positive case count being the county highest number since march, dannenhoffer says he knows it will only get higher from here.

That why he stresses that everyone should do what they can to protect themselves... and others.?be very very careful about traveling.

Oregon does not yet require a quarantine, but if wee not careful, we might?

Norris farms is the second workplace outbreak in douglas county.

Just last week, o-h-a reported the first outbreak at romtec& a small manufacting company near glide.

Dannenhoffer says that outbreak is almost 100% contained.

In douglas count evita garza kezi 9 news.

