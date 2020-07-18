COVID-19: 1,610 new cases, 28 new deaths statewide

|
- - department of health reported - 1,610 new coronavirus cases and- 28 new deaths.
With one - new death in harrison county.
- the statewide total now stands- at 49 -thousand- 663- confirmed cases and 1 thousand- 463 deaths.
- hancock county is now at 235- cases and still 14 deaths.- - - - harrison county is now at 1,694- total cases and now with 22 - deaths.
- jackson county is now at 1,481- cases, and still at 24 deaths.- stone county is now at 118 case- and still 2 deaths.
- - - - george county , has 220 total - cases now at 4 deaths - and on the other side of the- coast, pearl river county - stands at 403 total cases and -
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources