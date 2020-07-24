Midmorning With Aundrea - July 24, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) The artists formerly known as The Dixie Chicks are back with some brand new music!

The album, called "gaslighter," is collection of deeply personal songs.

Natalie maines, and sisters martie maguire and emily strayer, decided to make the record after going through some ups and downs .

As for the name change, it comes at a time of nationwide protests over racial inequality and calls for police reform.

And it's an opportunity, say the chicks, to "meet this moment.

Gayle: i'm curious about the process of getting back together // was it easy getting back together and writing together?

Emily strayer: 00:08:31 our writing muscles maybe need a little bit of a workout.

But//being together is second nature to us.

You know, we've always been together even when we haven't been actively working, just in each other's lives.

Gayle king: 00:09:49 when i hear it, it doesn't sound like there was a struggle there.

Doesn't sound like you guys were on the struggle bus writing this music.

Natalie maines: 00:10:32 i can say for the first time in all of the albums, i came with a notebook full of words and lyrics.

Years, so there was a lot to say there.

A lot to say, because so much has happened in their lives: since they last recorded together, emily and martie have both had children, and all three women have divorced.

That theme's heard loud and clear throughout gaslighter.

Natalie maines: 00:13:39 we've all gone through hard breakups and relationships.// we know what each other are going through or have been through.

I think you try to bring your lyrics, experience.

Gayle king: 00:11:25// slant magazine called the album " fascinating messy album that's steeped in personal and political rage."

Natalie maines: 00:11:34 messy?

What part is messy?

Gayle king: 00:11:39 oh, i felt that there's a couple a messy parts.

Is that a fair characterization?

Emily strayer: 00:11:44 i think that's a compliment.

I mean, to me, messy-- gayle king: 00:11:47 i do, too.

I do, too.

Emily strayer: 00:11:53 it's not slick.

It's something that, like, you get pretty gritty, nat, in some of the lyrics.

Gayle king: 00:16:49 yeah, let's talk about march march.

Natalie maines: 00:16:53 // we had all gone to the march for our lives in d.c.// and that was really inspiring.

// 00:17:45 and you don't have to, you know, be a part of the group or, you know, that sorta thing.

You can stand on your own and be an army of one for what you believe is important.

And one thing the band thought was important: changing the name.

They've dropped the "dixie," and it associations with the confederacy.

They are now simply, "th chicks."

Gayle king: 00:04:27 and you all felt that now was the right time to do it.

Why?

Natalie maines: 00:04:33 'cause of everything that's going on in the world and- gayle king: 00:04:35 yeah, i realize the country is having a moment.

I realize that.

Natalie maines: absolutely and it's one of those things where, why wouldn't you?

Like, or how couldn't you?

Like, to just sort of be woke and realize, you know, "oh, thi word might be hurting people."

That's never our intention.// i was, like, "okay if nascar can ban the rebel flag, we can change our name.

We're doing it."

As the dixie chicks, they took the country world by storm -- wracking up a dozen grammys.

But on the eve of the iraq war, maines made a comment on a london stage that would change the relationship between the band and their fans.

The backlash was swift and fierce, and threatened more than just their career.

Gayle king: 00:19:56 yeah.

Clearly your career wasn't over, but at the time did any of you think, "okay, this i it for us"?

Did an of you have that thought?

Martie erwin maguire: 00:20:08 well, when natalie got her death threat, i thought this could be it for her.

That was the real-- i rember emily and i saying, "why are we doin this show?

Our lives are so much more important than entertainment.

These chicks have never been ones to back down.

After the controversy, they released one more album before going on their 14 year hiaitus.

Back now, they remain unapologetic gayle king: 00:22:25 do you feel, natalie, that you have to mince your words?

'cause i get the impression that you do not // that you don't.

Natalie maines: 00:22:40 you know what?

I feel like i'm incapable.

// although i say that, i feel like nothing wrong with what i said.

Gayle king: 00:23:30 somebody said my superpower is not caring what people think.

Was that you, emily, who said that?

Emily strayer: 00:23:45 i don't remember who coined that one.

But i remember saying that i like now that i don't.

Like, i have a new, thicker skin than i did back then.

//and i feel like it's hardened me in a good way.

Gayle king: 00:35:54 well, what do you want people to feel about you as a go, the chicks, and certainly this latest music?

Natalie maines: 00:36:02 i think i want people to feel that we're talented and that we have earned our success and that we're good people and that we do stand up for ourselves and are hopefully a good example for women and young girls.

