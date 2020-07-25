DIY DOG PKG 7.24.20

Ofend cold erica/cody :01-:16 l3 2-name: white erica bivens cody adams cody adams: welcome back.

Today is opening day for the cincinnati reds they play erica's detroit tigers, we already know how that's gonna go.

Erica bivens: they already had a pair of exhibition games earlier this week but we're looking ahead to tonights big showdown and of course one of the big staples for baseball?

Hot dogs right?

Cody: hot diggity dog right?

So we're here at double dogs in lexington ready to of course devour some hot dogs.

Erica: and they've got a challenge for us.

I relish the opportunity.

Ashley howell: i challenge each of you to make a hot dog for each other.

Fsc: mask -- check.

Gloves -- check.

May the best weiner win.

Erica: alright here we go... cody: so i let erica go first so i know how nice i needed to be...tada this is a normal meal for erica actually.

Erica: what is this?

Cody: a nutritious meal for erica.

Erica: this is like 12,000 calories.

Cody: calories don't count when you're at double dogs.

That's not how that works.

Erica: you put fries in my... i knew you like bacon.

Cody: nice job.

Cody: you've got cheese on your chin... erica: you didn't do a bad job thankfully though here at double dogs we've got the experts as chefs and it's not us so you can come out here and they'll serve you a big ole' spread.

We'll take alook at their menu, coming up.

