'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe

The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi Prasad, he laid out his case for an investigation by a central agency instead of the Mumbai police.

The lawyer cited 'lapses' by police and other aspects like Sushant allegedly changing around 50 SIM cards on his phone.

He also claims that labelling the death 'suicide' minutes after the tragic news broke seems fishy.

According to Bhandari, the case should be treated as one of 'mysterious death' until facts are ascertained by CBI, which would restore public confidence in the justice system.

