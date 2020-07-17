Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:40s - Published
'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe

'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe

The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi Prasad, he laid out his case for an investigation by a central agency instead of the Mumbai police.

The lawyer cited 'lapses' by police and other aspects like Sushant allegedly changing around 50 SIM cards on his phone.

He also claims that labelling the death 'suicide' minutes after the tragic news broke seems fishy.

According to Bhandari, the case should be treated as one of 'mysterious death' until facts are ascertained by CBI, which would restore public confidence in the justice system.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JethaniHema

Hema Jethani #Candle4SSR According to many sources, It's been said Sushant changed 50 sim cards in a month. Doesn't sound normal… https://t.co/aZ8KkSYLKt 3 days ago

Sush47107425

Sush RT @vps08: Why is CBI there for - just sit and watch things happen? We want CBI enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput case. He changed 50 SIM ca… 1 week ago

vps08

vikram Why is CBI there for - just sit and watch things happen? We want CBI enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput case. He chan… https://t.co/HObHWX6M1c 1 week ago

y_rajit

Yeragalla Rajit Kumar Sushant sir has changed 50 sim cards during his last one month. It just shows the situation of threatening and othe… https://t.co/OSQVjWWe21 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Journalist Rajeev Masand records his statement [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Journalist Rajeev Masand records his statement

Rajeev Masand recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The film critic and journalist reached Bandra Police station on July 21. So far, the police have recorded statements of over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
By demanding CBI probe over purported audio clip, BJP admitted to horse trading in Rajasthan: Congress [Video]

By demanding CBI probe over purported audio clip, BJP admitted to horse trading in Rajasthan: Congress

After the BJP demanded a CBI probe in alleged phone tapping of its leaders amid the Rajasthan political crisis, the Congress asserted this was an "admission" by the former of involving in horse trading..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published
Daily Punch: Maharashtra Home Minister Denies Need For CBI Probe In Sushant's Case [Video]

Daily Punch: Maharashtra Home Minister Denies Need For CBI Probe In Sushant's Case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there's no need for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Filmmaker R. Balki said he's not seen better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:52Published