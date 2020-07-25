Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid

Rashida Tlaib is on the verge of losing her seat in the House of Representatives.

Tlaib represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

She won it in 2018 after Rep.

John Conyers retired.

In 2018 Tlaib defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones by 1 point.

Now the two are facing off in the August 4th primary.

Slate reports that Jones is set to annihilate Tlaib tat the ballot box.

Last cycle, Tlaib and Jones were on the ballot with four other candidates.

This time, those four other candidates are supporting Jones.

Jones has been critical of Tlaib’s habit of putting her foot in her mouth.

“There are things that I might feel, but I just don’t say in public and an example is ‘impeach the M-F’ on the very first day.

There’s also a racial element to the race.

The district is majority-black and local leaders feel it's time for a black woman to represent the district.

Jones is a legend in Michigan politics.

Even Tlaib's most ardent supporters admit that her paltry accomplishments pale in comparison to Jones.