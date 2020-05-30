Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart

Ganesh idol makers stare at losses in Coimbatore amid COVID-19



Ganesh Idol makers are prepping up for Ganesh Chaturthi, however, they continue to incur losses. Tamil Nadu is among the worst states hit by coronavirus pandemic, with 1,99,749 confirmed cases. Situation has affected businesses in the southern state. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner. Lakhs of devotees gather to worship and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Ganeshotsav, also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will fall in August. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued due to COVID-19.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published on January 1, 1970