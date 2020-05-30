Global  
 

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Al-Sadd coach Xavi has tested positive for COVID-19 but the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder says he's asymptomatic.

