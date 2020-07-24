Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,738
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Government said 45,738 people had died in hospitals, care homes and thewider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm onFriday, up by 61 from the day before.

