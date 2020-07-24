Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,738

COVID-19: The Numbers #Coronavirus in #Rwanda: There is a total of 5 confirmed deaths from #COVID19. 6 minutes ago

CINNAMON ROLL RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Trinidad & Tobago records 5 additional coronavirus cases; all 5 cases are primary contacts of a recently posi… 9 minutes ago

COVID-19: The Numbers #Coronavirus in #PalestinianTerritory: There is a total of 70 confirmed deaths from #COVID19. 21 minutes ago

Rick Jackson RT @karenkasler: No Ohio coronavirus briefing today - here are the numbers: Deaths numbers, both confirmed and total, are the same as yest… 44 minutes ago

COVID-19: The Numbers #Coronavirus in #Kyrgyzstan: There is a total of 1,211 confirmed deaths from #COVID19. 1 hour ago

COVID-19: The Numbers #Coronavirus in #Azerbaijan: There is a total of 400 confirmed deaths from #COVID19. 2 hours ago

Alma RT @JoshSandersTV: There have been 160,041 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Arizona and 3,286 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the st… 2 hours ago