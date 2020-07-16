Global  
 

Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait

Royal first as Queen attends virtual unveiling of new portrait

Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy.

The Queen saw the painting for the first time via her computerscreen, before speaking to members of FCO staff about their work around theworld during the coronavirus crisis.

The virtual visit was hosted by Sir SimonMcDonald, permanent under-secretary of state for foreign and commonwealthaffairs and head of the Diplomatic Service, who was joined by the artist forthe unveiling.

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior ministers are meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office rather than the smaller Cabinet room in Downing Street to allow for proper social distancing.It comes after a study suggested a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford was safe and induces an immune reaction, which was branded “encouraging” by the scientific community.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:22Published

Boris Johnson's Cabinet To Meet In Person Without Face Coverings

 Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now. Boris Johnson’s 26-strong cabinet..
WorldNews
Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad [Video]

Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad

Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this year.The Transport Secretary said he and his wife Belinda had decided to take advantage of the relaxation of Foreign Office guidance on non-essential overseas travel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

UK's superpower status diminished by decision to merge DfID with Foreign Office, MPs warn

 World's poorest will lose out the most, report says
Independent

