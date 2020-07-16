Global  
 

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election
(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election.

As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls.

A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the favorite, his victory is not assured in an unprecedented election.

This is the rare election not about the economy A Fox News poll earlier this month revealed that 29% of voters said coronavirus/Covid-19 was the most important issue facing the country.

