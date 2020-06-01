Major Storms Headed For Texas And Hawaii

|
Hawaii State in the United States
Tropical cyclones are approaching Texas, Hawaii and the Caribbean: What to know this weekendTropical Storm Hanna is approaching the Texas coast, Hurricane Douglas is headed for Hawaii and Gonzalo is in the Caribbean. Weekend forecast.
USATODAY.com
It's a wipeout! WSL nominates five best surf fails for 2020 award
The Ice Cream Flavors Each U.S. State Craves Right Now
Texas State in the southern United States
Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrivalTexas braces for Hurricane Hanna's arrival
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Hanna: Storm Hits Texas Region Struggling With VirusThe storm is bearing down on coastal areas in southern Texas, where the virus has surged in recent weeks.
NYTimes.com
California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump orderORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House..
WorldNews
Tropical Storm Hanna, WNBA season begins, unemployment benefits expire: 5 things to know this weekendTropical Storm Hanna is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane, the WNBA season begins and more news you need to know this weekend.
USATODAY.com
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Expected to Become 2020’s First Atlantic HurricaneGonzalo is the earliest named “G” storm since the satellite era began in 1966, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength
Fay weakens over eastern New York
