Christmas in July held in Jupiter Heights Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:22s - Published 38 seconds ago Christmas in July held in Jupiter Heights During the coronavirus pandemic, Little Smiles is getting a head start on its toy drive. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PAJAMAS AND WAITING TO SEESANTA SIX MONTHS EARLY. THEHEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD INJUPITER IS ALREADY KNOWN FORELABORATE DECORATING INDECEMBER. TODAY RESIDENTSPULLED OUT THE INFLATABLES TOGREET SANTA AND HIS PARADE.SANTA HELPED THE LITTLE SMILESCHARITY COLLECT TOYS FOR NEEDYCHILDREN FOR THEIR ANNUAL TOY





You Might Like

Tweets about this