Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday.

Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' The legendary television host's career spanned over six decades.

For 15 years beginning in 1988, Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford co-hosted the vastly popular morning show 'Live!

With Regis and Kathie Lee.'

When Gifford left the show, Philbin remained until 2011, co-hosting with Kelly Ripa.

In addition to hosting the morning show, Philbin hosted the run-away hit game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Among his many accolades and awards are Daytime Emmys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2008, Philbin was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Daytime Emmy Awards.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Regis Philbin, iconic television host, dead at 88

Regis Philbin, the iconic television personality best-known for his hosting duties on "Live! with...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyE! OnlineTMZ.com


Regis Philbin Dead - Legendary TV Host Dies at 88

Legendary television host Regis Philbin has sadly passed away at the age of 88. Philbin‘s family...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comE! Online



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Regis Philbin visits ABC 10News studios in 2018 [Video]

Regis Philbin visits ABC 10News studios in 2018

Regis Philbin, the long-time talk show host who holds the Guiness Book world record for most hours on television, returned to his roots in 2018 with a visit to 10News.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:08Published
REGIS PHILBIN, TELEVISION PERSONALITY AND HOST, DIES AT 88 [Video]

REGIS PHILBIN, TELEVISION PERSONALITY AND HOST, DIES AT 88

Philbin died of natural causes Friday night, just over a month before his 89th birthday, according to a statement from his family provided by manager Lewis Kay.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88 [Video]

Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88

Legendary television host Regis Philbin has died. The Bronx native is being remembered for a career that lasted more than 60 years; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published