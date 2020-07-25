Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday.

Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' The legendary television host's career spanned over six decades.

For 15 years beginning in 1988, Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford co-hosted the vastly popular morning show 'Live!

With Regis and Kathie Lee.'

When Gifford left the show, Philbin remained until 2011, co-hosting with Kelly Ripa.

In addition to hosting the morning show, Philbin hosted the run-away hit game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Among his many accolades and awards are Daytime Emmys and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2008, Philbin was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Daytime Emmy Awards.